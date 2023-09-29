AMDVLK 2023.Q3.3 Released With Radeon RX 7700 / 7800 Series Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 29 September 2023 at 07:54 AM EDT.
RADEON
After a month and a half delay from AMDVLK 2023.Q3.1 to AMDVLK 2023.Q3.2, the AMDVLK 2023.Q3.3 driver is out today after just one week. This AMD Vulkan driver update finally enables Radeon RX 7700 / RX 7800 series support and delivers on other improvements.

Most notable with AMDVLK 2023.Q3.3 is delivering Navi 32 GPU support, which is the RDNA3 graphics processor found with the recent Radeon RX 7700 XT and RX 7800 XT graphics cards. These GPUs have already been working with the Mesa RADV Vulkan driver while now several weeks later is officially supported by AMDVLK.

Radeon RX 7700 XT and RX 7800 XT graphics cards


The AMDVLK 2023.Q3.3 driver also updates against the Vulkan API 1.3.264 headers and has performance tuning work for Total War: WARHAMMER III on Navi 21 GPUs. Plus there are bug fixes to help out various games on Linux, namely those Steam Play (Proton) games with DXVK / VKD3D-Proton. Plus some Vulkan conformance test suite (CTS) failures have been resolved too.

The AMDVLK 2023.Q3.3 driver sources as well as RHEL and Ubuntu binaries can be downloaded via GitHub.
