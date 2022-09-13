AMD Lands New GPU Firmware Binaries In Linux-Firmware.Git

AMD landed several new GPU firmware binaries into the linux-firmware.git repository this morning for unreleased hardware.Hitting the centralized Linux firmware tree for easy redistribution are firmware files for the AMD graphics IP blocks of VCN 3.1.2, SDMA 5.2.6, PSP 13.0.5, GC 10.3.6, and DCN 3.1.5.

Yes, those IP block versions themselves aren't too useful or reveal as part of AMD's modern block-by-block enablement strategy for AMD graphics on Linux now in foregoing the colorful fishy codenames of the past.

Though given the timing of these patches and that the AMDGPU Linux kernel DRM driver patches have indicated that GC 10.3.6 is an AMD APU part (integrated graphics), it's likely safe to anticipate these firmware files would be for upcoming AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors with integrated graphics. On the horizon is also RDNA3 graphics cards albeit discrete and not matching the expected versions based on other IP blocks being enabled in the AMDGPU kernel driver.



AMD.com product page for the Ryzen 9 7950X showing Radeon Graphics.