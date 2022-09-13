AMD Lands New GPU Firmware Binaries In Linux-Firmware.Git
AMD landed several new GPU firmware binaries into the linux-firmware.git repository this morning for unreleased hardware.
Hitting the centralized Linux firmware tree for easy redistribution are firmware files for the AMD graphics IP blocks of VCN 3.1.2, SDMA 5.2.6, PSP 13.0.5, GC 10.3.6, and DCN 3.1.5.
Yes, those IP block versions themselves aren't too useful or reveal as part of AMD's modern block-by-block enablement strategy for AMD graphics on Linux now in foregoing the colorful fishy codenames of the past.
Though given the timing of these patches and that the AMDGPU Linux kernel DRM driver patches have indicated that GC 10.3.6 is an AMD APU part (integrated graphics), it's likely safe to anticipate these firmware files would be for upcoming AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors with integrated graphics. On the horizon is also RDNA3 graphics cards albeit discrete and not matching the expected versions based on other IP blocks being enabled in the AMDGPU kernel driver.
AMD.com product page for the Ryzen 9 7950X showing Radeon Graphics.
AMD announced the Ryzen 7000 series last month and following that the Ryzen 7000 series processor entries on AMD.com have confirmed the presence of integrated graphics. With not having seen any other new AMD graphics firmware introduced recently, presumably these IP block versions correlate to what we'll see there. If that's the case it is good news as AMD published the GC 10.3.6 and related patches dating back to February and were merged into Linux 5.18. So if that's the case the integrated graphics support is out there already with Linux 5.18+ and recent Mesa, plus the linux-firmware.git state as of today. These IP block versions and open-source Linux driver paths for those versions largely are similar to that of AMD's Rembrandt (Yellow Carp).
The latest Linux firmware files are available as always via linux-firmware.git on kernel.org. Publishing these binary-only firmware files tends to be one of the last enablement steps taken by AMD with often not making them public until launch-day or in some cases like this slightly before launch. It does complicate new users from having out-of-the-box support, but at least fetching the firmware files and rebuilding the initrd is easier and quicker than in past slow enablement days of having to also rebuild the Linux kernel and Mesa due to the new hardware driver support only being found in Git.
