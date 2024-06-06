Updated AMD GPU Firmware Makes Valve's Steam Deck More Robust Against Buggy Apps

AMD has published a new set of AMDGPU firmware binaries for Linux users. In particular, this should benefit AMD APUs the most and these firmware improvements were focused on Valve's Steam Deck to make the device more robust against buggy applications.The new AMD GPU firmware files fix a "major issue" where page faults can no longer overflow the IH ring buffer on AMD APUs/SoCs and older discrete GPUs.I am told the motivation for this work was on making Valve's Steam Deck more robust against buggy applications.

The AMD firmware files can be found via their firmware staging repository . The firmware files in turn should work their way into linux-firmware.git soon for being easily picked up by the various Linux distribution vendors. More details on the new AMD firmware files within this mailing list thread