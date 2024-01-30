Linux's x86_energy_perf_policy Utility Being Extended To AMD CPUs

Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 30 January 2024 at 06:55 AM EST. Add A Comment
AMD
For AMD Zen 2 and newer systems making use of the modern AMD P-State driver on Linux for CPU frequency scaling, ACPI Collaborative Processor Performance Control (CPPC) interface is being used. For managing the ACPI CPPC energy performance preference (EPP), Intel's x86_energy_perf_policy utility is now being extended to AMD processors.

Interacting with the AMD P-State driver via sysfs directly can be used for tuning the Energy Performance Preference and related tunables. But with a new patch series from AMD, the x86_energy_perf_policy utility started by Intel is being extended to AMD processors.

The patch series by AMD Linux engineer Perry Yuan sums it up as:
This patch series introduces support for the x86_energy_perf_policy utility on AMD processors that utilize the CPPC (Collaborative Processor Performance Control) interface for frequency scaling, using the amd_pstate driver module. AMD processors already support various Energy Performance Preference (EPP) profiles. With this utility, users can now seamlessly switch between these EPP profiles using the provided commands. And check the CPPC capabilities with this tool.

This enhancement aims to improve power efficiency and performance management for AMD processors, providing users with more control over their system's energy-performance behavior.

So with a command such as sudo x86_energy_perf_policy --hwp-epp performance the ACPI CPPC EPP preference can be set to the "performance" mode. The x86_energy_perf_policy utility can also be used for reading the per-core performance preference too.

AMD Ryzen CPUs


This patch series extends the x86_energy_perf_policy support to AMD processors and is now under review.
Add A Comment
Related News
Radeon R300 Open-Source Driver Continues Seeing New Improvements In 2024
Linux 6.8-rc2 Adds More Zen 5 IDs, AMD PMF Will Know If You're In Front Of Your Laptop
AMD Core Performance Boost Patches Posted For P-State Linux Driver
AMD Publishes XDNA Linux Driver: Support For Ryzen AI On Linux
AMD Releases AOMP 18.0-1 Compiler Based On ROCm 6.0, Defaults To -O2 Optimizations
AMD P-State Preferred Core Support For Linux Tried A 13th Time
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD Publishes XDNA Linux Driver: Support For Ryzen AI On Linux
Windows NT Sync Driver Proposed For The Linux Kernel - Better Wine Performance
Ubuntu Looking At Applying Low-Latency Optimizations To Its Generic Kernel
Zed Code Editor Now Open-Source
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Will Aim To Ship With The Linux 6.8 Kernel
FreeBSD Considers Making Use Of Rust Within Its Base System
Valve Releases Proton 8.0-5 With Many Fixes, More Windows Games Now Playable
Firefox 122 Available With Official Debian Package, Many Web Improvements