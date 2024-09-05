AMD Reveals Latest Plans For Open-Source openSIL With Replacing AGESA, Zen 6 Milestone

AMD firmware engineer Paul Grimes presented on the openSIL project at the OSFC conference on Wednesday in Germany. Here are some of the highlights from yesterday's OSFC 2024 presentation.

Last year their intentions were indicated that AMD expected to have openSIL production ready in the 2025~2026 timeframe. They're still on track. In fact, now they specifically name 6th Gen AMD EPYC "Zen 6" processors as having production-level feature, validation, and QA for openSIL.Interestingly they also now outline that they will be publishing their AMD openSIL code for new platforms one quarter after the hardware launch. Not quite as ideal as developing completely in the open but understandably new hardware development is done in private especially as it pertains to sensitive areas around new/unannounced features, etc. The one quarter after drop is likely for going through legal review and any other internal processes.Venice as a reminder is the codename for AMD EPYC Zen 6 processors.

AMD has been working on 5th Gen EPYC "Turin" support already and anticipate releasing its MIT open-source code before the end of the calendar year. Phoenix SoCs have also been seeing openSIL enablement ongoing.

AMD is also working to ramp up its open-source contributions to TianoCore albeit a slow process.

AMD is planning to upstream their EDKII-Turin platform code to TianoCore in the fourth quarter.

With Zen 6 processors is where the AMD openSIL support will be production-ready and become rather exciting... For AMD 6th Gen EPYC "Venice" the openSIL code will still be paired with Agesa-v10 as it's being phased out. This generation at least will still rely on pre-x86 PSP binaries.Exciting with the note "bootable open source solution committed" for the Zen 6 era hardware.

And then for what sounds like could be Zen 7 is when more of the AGESA code will be phased out and openSIL incorporating more responsibilities. AMD will also be "strengthening" their Coreboot support as well as Tianocore contributions.

AMD is also working to establish a community-based governance model for the open-source openSIL project.Also very notable with this slide is the continued confirmation of "active development [of Coreboot] in AMD CLient and Embedded space" and that the server product roadmap for using Coreboot is "trending post Venice", so again potentially for Zen 7.