AMD To Provide Update On Long-Term Strategy For Open-Source Firmware
Next month AMD will be providing an update on their long-term strategy for open-source firmware. Central to their open-source firmware plans is their OpenSIL effort that remains in development for eventually replacing AGESA on future generations of Ryzen and EPYC platforms.
Happening from 3 to 5 September is the Open-Source Firmware Conference (OSFC) taking place in Bochum, Germany. Among the interesting talks for this event will be AMD firmware engineer Paul Grimes talking about AMD's long-term strategy for open-source firmware. The talk abstract reads:
"AMD has an enduring commitment to advance the state of the art through contributions to open-source firmware and software. As such, this presentation aims to provide an in-depth look at AMD's long-term open source firmware strategy, focusing on the evolution of the AMD openSIL project, a high level overview of validation and quality assurance processes, and the expansion of AMD’s presence in Tianocore.
We will discuss: the addition of AMD openSIL features in the AMD EPYC™ Genoa and Turin POC and early POR project phases; the effort of validating and upstreaming AMD openSIL and its supporting Host FW; and how this fits into AMD's overall strategy for releasing firmware in the future.
By providing insight into AMD’s long-term commitment and plans for open source firmware, we aim to foster understanding and collaboration within the open source firmware community."
AMD has long talked about their OpenSIL proof-of-concept implementation for AMD EPYC Genoa while this will be their first time talking about OpenSIL running on EPYC Turin (Zen 5). It will be interesting to see what more they reveal about AMD OpenSIL and if there are any new road-map plans that they'll be publicly sharing.
It's previously been noted that around 2026 they hope OpenSIL will be ready for production and spanning both client and server platforms. Exciting times ahead and stay tuned to Phoronix for the latest AMD OpenSIL details in September.
More details on the Open-Source Firmware Conference in general can be found at OSFC.io.
1 Comment