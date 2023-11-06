Open-Source AMD OpenSIL Continues Making Progress To Eventually Replace AGESA

Back at the OCP Summit in Prague earlier this year AMD detailed openSIL for advancing open-source system firmware by opening up the CPU siliccon initialization process. An update was provided at the OCP San Jose event in October around the AMD OpenSIL effort.AMD OpenSIL since its initial open-source publishing earlier this year has targeted AMD EPYC Genoa with one AMD reference server motherboard. But eventually the plan with AMD OpenSIL is to support just not EPYC server processors but also Ryzen -- the complete CPU product stack with the eventual aim in the years ahead to become a replacement to AGESA

At the OCP Global Summit in San Jose an update on AMD OpenSIL was shared. For those following closely to my several articles already about AMD OpenSIL there wasn't a whole lot of new information but they did demonstrate on their reference board booting to Windows Server with AMD OpenSIL + Aptio.

The presentation by AMD's Raj Kapoor was joined by Srini Narayana of AMI. The OpenSIL plans were re-affirmed, support for Coreboot and other boot solutions, seamless integration with UEFI, and the roadmap for hopefully getting everything into production in 2026.

For those wanting to learn more about AMD OpenSIL, the OCP Global Summit presentation has now been uploaded and is embedded below.