AMD & Supermicro Collaborating On Open-Source Firmware With The OSFF

Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 16 May 2024
As more positive indications around AMD's OpenSIL effort for open-source CPU silicon initialization to eventually replace AGESA, both AMD and Supermicro are now collaborating with the Open-Source Firmware Foundation. Supermicro has also publicly shown off a platform with OpenSIL+Coreboot and is said to be exploring OpenBMC for future hardware.

The Open-Source Firmware Foundation was established in 2022 by founding members 9elements Cyber Security and Mullvad VPN. LinuxBoot and Coreboot since joined the Open-Source Firmware Foundation (OSFF).

With AMD working more on open-source firmware these days due to customer demand, OpenSIL eventually set to replace AGESA around 2026, their new reference motherboards leveraging OpenBMC, AMD Chromebooks supporting Coreboot per Google requirements, etc, it's the logical next step they join with the Open-Source Firmware Foundation to increase collaborations. The OSFF announced today that both AMD and Supermicro have "aligned" with the Open-Source Firmware Foundation to promote open-source firmware.

AMD EPYC CPU and Supermicro server


At the recent OCP Regional Summit, Supermicro and AMD showed off the Supermicro H13SSL-N with AMD 4th Gen EPYC CPU running atop AMD OpenSIL and using Tianocore and Coreboot/LinuxBoot. Great to see Supermicro already adapting and exploring OpenSIL/Coreboot integration as with the OpenSIL efforts publicly up to this stage it all appeared centered around AMD's reference motherboards.

Supermicro is also said to be exploring OpenBMC use in their future motherboards/servers.

More details on this Open-Source Firmware Foundation collaboration with AMD and Supermicro via the OSFF blog.
