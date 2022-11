Coreboot Joins The Open-Source Firmware Foundation

Black Friday / Cyber Monday Deal - Show Your Support For Phoronix - The Phoronix Premium holiday special is running now through the end of November. Phoronix Premium allows you to enjoy the site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and other benefits. Your support is needed to help offset the unfortunate impact of ad-blocking so that Phoronix can continue providing daily open-source news and Linux hardware reviews.

Earlier this year the Open-Source Firmware Foundation was created to help advance open firmware development . Today the Coreboot project has officially joined the Open-Source Firmware Foundation.Founding members of the Open-Source Firmware Foundation were 9elements Cyber Security and Mullvad VPN. The Open-Source Firmware Foundation was setup as an Oregon-based, non-profit mutual benefit corporation.

It's official. @coreboot_org joins the @osfw_foundation . The leadership team just signed off the paperwork. We are happy to have you on board. — Open Source Firmware Foundation (@osfw_foundation) November 28, 2022

Since being established the Open-Source Firmware Foundation has tried to call upon Intel to open-source the FSP , albeit unsuccessfully to this point. This summer LinuxBoot formally joined the Open-Source Firmware Foundation . And now for some nice holiday cheer, the Coreboot project is now officially part of the Open-Source Firmware Foundation:Those wishing to learn more about the Open-Source Firmware Foundation can visit osfw.foundation