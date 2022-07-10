Coreboot Joins The Open-Source Firmware Foundation

Earlier this year the Open-Source Firmware Foundation was created to help advance open firmware development. Today the Coreboot project has officially joined the Open-Source Firmware Foundation.

Founding members of the Open-Source Firmware Foundation were 9elements Cyber Security and Mullvad VPN. The Open-Source Firmware Foundation was setup as an Oregon-based, non-profit mutual benefit corporation.


Since being established the Open-Source Firmware Foundation has tried to call upon Intel to open-source the FSP, albeit unsuccessfully to this point. This summer LinuxBoot formally joined the Open-Source Firmware Foundation. And now for some nice holiday cheer, the Coreboot project is now officially part of the Open-Source Firmware Foundation:

Those wishing to learn more about the Open-Source Firmware Foundation can visit osfw.foundation.
