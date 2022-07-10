Coreboot Joins The Open-Source Firmware Foundation
Founding members of the Open-Source Firmware Foundation were 9elements Cyber Security and Mullvad VPN. The Open-Source Firmware Foundation was setup as an Oregon-based, non-profit mutual benefit corporation.
Since being established the Open-Source Firmware Foundation has tried to call upon Intel to open-source the FSP, albeit unsuccessfully to this point. This summer LinuxBoot formally joined the Open-Source Firmware Foundation. And now for some nice holiday cheer, the Coreboot project is now officially part of the Open-Source Firmware Foundation:
It's official. @coreboot_org joins the @osfw_foundation . The leadership team just signed off the paperwork. We are happy to have you on board.— Open Source Firmware Foundation (@osfw_foundation) November 28, 2022
Those wishing to learn more about the Open-Source Firmware Foundation can visit osfw.foundation.