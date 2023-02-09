AMD Re-Enables Scatter/Gather Support For All APUs On Linux

Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.

AMD has made some late changes for Linux 6.2 around the Scatter/Gather (S/G) functionality for APUs that enables display scan-out from system memory.AMD recently disabled Scatter/Gather for select APUs based on the Display Core Next (DCN) IP block version after users reported flickering with the functionality enabled. AMD disabled Scatter/Gather for DCN 2.1.0, DCN 3.1.2, DCN 3.1.3, and DCN 3.1.5 based APUs. But that turned out to open a separate can of worms: running without Scatter/Gather for the APUs can lead to frame-buffer errors and blank displays when under memory pressure or the display support outright breaking for mobile systems with a limited amount of RAM carved out for video use (like Google Chromebooks).AMD hasn't been able to reproduce the Scatter/Gather problems reported by some users around display flickering while they also need to balance the serious side effects of a bad experience when under system memory pressure. So as a late change for Linux 6.2, they are re-enabling Scatter/Gather for the DCN hardware that previously disabled it. Meanwhile they also introduce a new AMDGPU kernel module option to disable the S/G support should you be running into issues on your hardware.By default the AMDGPU driver will attempt to use S/G display support for capable APUs but if the amdgpu.sg_display=0 option is set it will disable the feature.



Nope, that's not right... Per several bug reports in recent weeks for APUs / integrated graphics traced back to the S/G behavior.