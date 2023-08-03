AMD Launches The Radeon PRO W7500/W7600 RDNA3 GPUs

Earlier this year AMD introduced the RDNA3-based Radeon PRO W7800/W7900 series while today the company is introduced the Radeon PRO W7500 and W7600 series at the lower-end of the professional graphics spectrum.

Radeon PRO W7500/W7600


The Radeon PRO W7500 and W7600 graphics cards are being launched for the mid-range segment of professional graphics. The Radeon PRO W7500 is a 70 Watt part with 8GB of GDDR6 video memory and rated for 12 TFLOPS of FP32 single precision compute power with 28 RDNA3 CUs. The Radeon PRO W7500 has a launch price of $429 USD.

Radeon PRO W7500


The Radeon PRO W7600 meanwhile has a 130 Watt board power, 8GB of GDDR6 like the W7500, and is rated for 20 TFLOPS of FP32 single precision compute. The Radeon PRO W7600 has an initial price of $599 USD. The Radeon PRO W7600 sports 32 CUs. With a 130W TBP, the Radeon PRO W7600 requires a single 6-pin PCIe power connection while the W7500 is able to get by just on the power from the PCIe x16 slot.

Radeon PRO W7600


These Radeon PRO graphics cards sport DisplayPort 2.1 and AV1 encode/decode like the rest of the Radeon PRO W7000 series.

Radeon PRO W7500/W7600 spec table comparison


Radeon PRO W7500/W7600 with DisplayPort 2.1


AMD is positioning both the W7600 and W7500 cards as nice upgrades over the prior generation Radeon PRO W6600 RDNA2-based graphics card. Notable now is AV1 hardware encoding and DisplayPort 2.1 connectivity, not to mention more powerful graphics and compute.

Radeon PRO W7500/W7600 with RDNA3 GPus


Radeon PRO W7500/W7600 benefits


These new Radeon PRO graphics should also outperform NVIDIA's workstation competition quite nicely.

Radeon PRO W7500/W7600


Radeon PRO W7500/W7600 will support ROCm


AMD's press briefing for the Radeon PRO W7500/W7600 also talked up the AMD ROCm support for RDNA3 announced for 2023.

Radeon PRO W7500/W7600 will support ROCm


I did happen to receive samples of the Radeon PRO W7500/W7600 in advance, so I have some launch-day benchmarks of these new professional offerings. For getting the Radeon PRO W7600/W7600 testing started, see a look at the Linux driver support while further benchmarks are forthcoming on Phoronix.
