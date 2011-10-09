Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Radeon Software for Linux 23.40.2 Adds Support For Dual RX 7900 / W7800 / W7900 GPUs
Other graphics cards outside of these specific higher-end models will likely work with this new Radeon Software for Linux 23.40.2 driver release, but it's just those mentioned models that this drive release is officially qualified for. If selecting other graphics cards in the driver support on AMD's website, the Radeon Software for Linux 23.40.1 is served.
The primary emphasis on the Radeon Software for Linux 23.40.2 driver package is on getting out the certified ONNX Runtime support and official ROCm support for the Radeon RX 7900GRE and Radeon PRO W7800 GPUs.
This driver release incorporates ROCm 6.0.2 that was released as standalone at the start of February.
The Radeon Software for Linux 23.40.2 packaged driver also features beta-level support for multiple RX 7900 series / W7800 / W7900 series graphics cards. AMD is currently supporting up to two graphics cards in this multi-GPU configuration.
The Radeon Software for Linux 23.40.2 packaged driver can be downloaded from AMD.com. Again, it should likely work for other recent AMD graphics cards too but is catering just to the high-end SKUs. Overall though it's likely just a small qualification update over 23.40.1 that was released in January. Most Linux gamers/enthusiasts meanwhile are still best off running the open-source upstream code found within the latest Linux kernel and Mesa.