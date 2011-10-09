Radeon Software for Linux 23.40.2 Adds Support For Dual RX 7900 / W7800 / W7900 GPUs

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 15 February 2024 at 08:09 PM EST. Add A Comment
RADEON
AMD on Valentine's Day released an updated Radeon Software for Linux packaged driver stack for enterprise Linux operating systems that targets the Radeon RX 7900 series and Radeon PRO W6800 / W7800 / W7900 graphics cards.

Other graphics cards outside of these specific higher-end models will likely work with this new Radeon Software for Linux 23.40.2 driver release, but it's just those mentioned models that this drive release is officially qualified for. If selecting other graphics cards in the driver support on AMD's website, the Radeon Software for Linux 23.40.1 is served.

The primary emphasis on the Radeon Software for Linux 23.40.2 driver package is on getting out the certified ONNX Runtime support and official ROCm support for the Radeon RX 7900GRE and Radeon PRO W7800 GPUs.

This driver release incorporates ROCm 6.0.2 that was released as standalone at the start of February.

The Radeon Software for Linux 23.40.2 packaged driver also features beta-level support for multiple RX 7900 series / W7800 / W7900 series graphics cards. AMD is currently supporting up to two graphics cards in this multi-GPU configuration.

Radeon 23.40.2 changes for Linux


The Radeon Software for Linux 23.40.2 packaged driver can be downloaded from AMD.com. Again, it should likely work for other recent AMD graphics cards too but is catering just to the high-end SKUs. Overall though it's likely just a small qualification update over 23.40.1 that was released in January. Most Linux gamers/enthusiasts meanwhile are still best off running the open-source upstream code found within the latest Linux kernel and Mesa.
Add A Comment
Related News
AMD Certifies PRO W7800 & RX 7900 GRE For ROCm, Officially Adds ONNX Runtime
PSP 14.0 & Other New AMD Graphics IP Enablement Continues For Linux Ahead Of RDNA4
AMDGPU LLVM Adding GFX 9/10/11 "Generic Targets" To Build Once & Run On Multiple GPUs
AMDGPU Driver Changes Begin For Linux 6.9: RAS ACA Framework, SEQ64 Infrastructure & Fixes
Building An AMD HIP Stack From Upstream Open-Source Code
AMD Posts Linux Driver Patches For Video Core Next 5 "VCN 5.0"
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Xfce 4.20 Aiming For Usable Wayland Support While Maintaining X11 Compatibility
Microsoft Confirms Bringing Sudo For Windows, Is Open-Source Too
Core NGINX Developer Forks Web Server Into Freenginx
Qualcomm Hardware Support Increasingly In Good Shape On The Mainline Linux Kernel
Mozilla Has A New CEO To Focus On The Future
AMD Zen 5 Compiler Support Posted For GCC - Confirms New AVX Features & More
Cyberus Develops Open-Source KVM Backend For VirtualBox
OpenZFS Native Encryption Use Raises Data Corruption Concerns