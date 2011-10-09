AMD Certifies PRO W7800 & RX 7900 GRE For ROCm, Officially Adds ONNX Runtime

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 15 February 2024 at 10:26 AM EST. 1 Comment
RADEON
AMD made a Valentine's Day announcement of expanding the graphics cards they are officially supporting with ROCm 6.0 as well as adding ONNX Runtime alongside PyTorch to the AI/ML frameworks they are supporting with their open-source software stack.

AMD has added the Radeon RX 7900 GRE and Radeon PRO W7800 graphics cards as the latest desktop GPUs they are officially supporting by ROCm, complementing the existing RX 7900 series support as well as the Radeon PRO W7900. The ROCm 6.0 software stack should work with other RDNA3 GPUs as well albeit not officially supported/certified at this time.

During the end of 2023 AMD began promoting PyTorch support with ROCm for their GPUs and alongside announcing the RX 7900 GRE and PRO W7800 support, they announced on Wednesday as well that they are officially supporting the ONNX Runtime.

More ROCm 6


Better late than never with these announcements. More details on these announcements via community.amd.com.
1 Comment
Related News
PSP 14.0 & Other New AMD Graphics IP Enablement Continues For Linux Ahead Of RDNA4
AMDGPU LLVM Adding GFX 9/10/11 "Generic Targets" To Build Once & Run On Multiple GPUs
AMDGPU Driver Changes Begin For Linux 6.9: RAS ACA Framework, SEQ64 Infrastructure & Fixes
Building An AMD HIP Stack From Upstream Open-Source Code
AMD Posts Linux Driver Patches For Video Core Next 5 "VCN 5.0"
AMD Updates Mesa Video Driver Code With Geometric Scaling & HLG
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Xfce 4.20 Aiming For Usable Wayland Support While Maintaining X11 Compatibility
Microsoft Confirms Bringing Sudo For Windows, Is Open-Source Too
Qualcomm Hardware Support Increasingly In Good Shape On The Mainline Linux Kernel
Mozilla Has A New CEO To Focus On The Future
AMD Zen 5 Compiler Support Posted For GCC - Confirms New AVX Features & More
Cyberus Develops Open-Source KVM Backend For VirtualBox
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Leaning Toward Low-Latency Kernel Optimizations By Default
Core NGINX Developer Forks Web Server Into Freenginx