AMD Certifies PRO W7800 & RX 7900 GRE For ROCm, Officially Adds ONNX Runtime
AMD made a Valentine's Day announcement of expanding the graphics cards they are officially supporting with ROCm 6.0 as well as adding ONNX Runtime alongside PyTorch to the AI/ML frameworks they are supporting with their open-source software stack.
AMD has added the Radeon RX 7900 GRE and Radeon PRO W7800 graphics cards as the latest desktop GPUs they are officially supporting by ROCm, complementing the existing RX 7900 series support as well as the Radeon PRO W7900. The ROCm 6.0 software stack should work with other RDNA3 GPUs as well albeit not officially supported/certified at this time.
During the end of 2023 AMD began promoting PyTorch support with ROCm for their GPUs and alongside announcing the RX 7900 GRE and PRO W7800 support, they announced on Wednesday as well that they are officially supporting the ONNX Runtime.
Better late than never with these announcements. More details on these announcements via community.amd.com.
