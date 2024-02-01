Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
AMD Releases ROCm 6.0.2 With Improved Stability For Instinct MI300 Series
AMD announced ROCm 6.0 at their big December AI event and then released it mid-December. ROCm 6.0.2 was released to close out January and mainly consists of various bug fixes.
With the big focus on ROCm 6.0 being around enabling greater AI support and polishing off their Instinct MI300 series support, to little surprise that remains the focus with the fixes delivered in ROCm 6.0.2. AMD simply sums up the ROCm 6.0.2 version in their release notes as:
"The ROCm 6.0.2 point release consists of minor bug fixes to improve the stability of MI300 GPU applications. This release introduces several new driver features for system qualification on our partner server offerings."
The release notes can be found via rocm.docs.amd.com but at least for what's been publicly expressed, this release is all about getting the AMD Instinct MI300 series support into stellar shape for advancing GPU compute.