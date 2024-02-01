AMD Releases ROCm 6.0.2 With Improved Stability For Instinct MI300 Series

AMD on Wednesday evening released ROCm 6.0.2 as the newest point release to their open-source compute stack.

AMD announced ROCm 6.0 at their big December AI event and then released it mid-December. ROCm 6.0.2 was released to close out January and mainly consists of various bug fixes.

With the big focus on ROCm 6.0 being around enabling greater AI support and polishing off their Instinct MI300 series support, to little surprise that remains the focus with the fixes delivered in ROCm 6.0.2. AMD simply sums up the ROCm 6.0.2 version in their release notes as:
"The ROCm 6.0.2 point release consists of minor bug fixes to improve the stability of MI300 GPU applications. This release introduces several new driver features for system qualification on our partner server offerings."

The release notes can be found via rocm.docs.amd.com but at least for what's been publicly expressed, this release is all about getting the AMD Instinct MI300 series support into stellar shape for advancing GPU compute.
