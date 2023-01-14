Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
AMD ROCm 5.4.2 Released As Another Small Update To The Compute Stack
Sadly, as is all too often the case for AMD point releases, there aren't any accompanying change-log that specifically outlines what has been changed with this minor revision.
The new 5.4.2 documentation doesn't provide any change-log or any substantive difference over the earlier 5.4 updates.
RHEL/CentOS 8 and 9, SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 SP4, and Ubuntu 20.04.5 LTS / Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS remain the supported Linux distributions by the Radeon Open eCosystem stack.
The officially supported hardware by ROCm remains the Radeon Instinct MI50/MI60, Radeon VII, Radeon Pro VII, Radeon Pro W6800 series, Radeon Pro V620, and Instinct MI100/MI200 hardware. There's nothing to report yet on official RDNA3 support for ROCm.