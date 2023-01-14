AMD ROCm 5.4.2 Released As Another Small Update To The Compute Stack

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 14 January 2023 at 06:44 AM EST. Add A Comment
RADEON --
ROCm 5.4 released in November with a point release then coming out in December and now there is another minor update for January to this open-source AMD Linux GPU compute stack.

Sadly, as is all too often the case for AMD point releases, there aren't any accompanying change-log that specifically outlines what has been changed with this minor revision.

The new 5.4.2 documentation doesn't provide any change-log or any substantive difference over the earlier 5.4 updates.


RHEL/CentOS 8 and 9, SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 SP4, and Ubuntu 20.04.5 LTS / Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS remain the supported Linux distributions by the Radeon Open eCosystem stack.

The officially supported hardware by ROCm remains the Radeon Instinct MI50/MI60, Radeon VII, Radeon Pro VII, Radeon Pro W6800 series, Radeon Pro V620, and Instinct MI100/MI200 hardware. There's nothing to report yet on official RDNA3 support for ROCm.
Add A Comment
Related News
AMD Sends In Radeon RX 7000 Series Fixes For Linux 6.2
AMD RDNA3 ISA Reference Guide Published
Open-Source RADV Driver Adds Radeon Memory Visualizer Support
AMD Begins Sending In "New Stuff" For Their Graphics Driver With Linux 6.3
RADV Lands A Few More Improvements To Reduce CPU Overhead
The Old Radeon "R600" Open-Source Gallium3D Driver Now Enables SPIR-V
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
OpenZFS Lands A Very Nice Performance Optimization
A Developer Hopes To Restore GCC's Java Front-End
A Prominent Linux Kernel Developer Re-Joins AMD
OBS Studio 29 Released With AV1 Encode Additions, Upward Compression Filter
Ubuntu's Real-Time Kernel Approaching GA Status
Linux Preparing To Disable Drivers For Microsoft's RNDIS Protocol
The Linux OS Originally Known As Lindows Is Out With Linspire 12 Alpha
Linux 4.9.337 Released To End Out The 2016 LTS Series