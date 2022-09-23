AMD RDNA3 GPUs Can Have A Lot More Vector Registers Than RDNA2

GFX11 with 50% more physical VGPRs and 50% larger allocation granule than GFX10.

A code commit that was merged to LLVM's AMDGPU shader compiler back-end on Friday afternoon confirms that GFX11/RDNA3 GPUs can have a lot more vector registers than prior GFX10 (RDNA / RDNA2) GPUs.An AMD engineer prepared a new feature "FeatureGFX11FullVGPRs" for their AMDGPU shader compiler back-end in mainline LLVM. The description explains;A 50% increase in the physical vector general purpose registers (VGPRs) is a big deal. Optimizing for optimal VGPR usage / lowering VGPR register pressure is a common shader optimization strategy for performance while having a 50% increase in the number of registers will certainly help in easing the pressure.