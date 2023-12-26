AMD PMC Linux Driver Being Updated For Zen 5 CPUs
One of the big milestones we are looking forward to in 2024 is the introduction of AMD Zen 5 processors. AMD Linux engineers have in recent months begun getting ready for those next-generation processors that look like will be Family 26 (1Ah) processors. We've been seeing more of the AMD "1Ah" patches and some more were posted today for some post-Christmas excitement before the new year.
Sent out today were a set of patches for updating the AMD PMC driver, which is the SoC power management controller driver used for handling s2idle and related power management.
These patches ultimately are focused on adding support for Family 1Ah Model 20h processors... Or what's likely to be the next-generation AMD Ryzen Zen 5 processors. AMD hasn't explicitly stated Family 1Ah is Zen 5, but given their enablement history and not going multiple generations ahead with the Linux kernel patch series, it's pretty safe to call it Zen 5.
In any case the 6 patches only touch two dozen lines of code and don't reveal anything notable about Zen 5 / Family 1Ah Model 20h but important for having working s2idle support with the next-gen Ryzen platforms.
