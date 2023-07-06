AMD Begins Sending "Family 26" Linux Patches For Apparent Zen 5 CPUs

Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 6 July 2023 at 01:54 PM EDT. 5 Comments
AMD
It looks like the first patches have dropped today for early AMD bring-up around their next-generation "Zen 5" processors.

A set of patches were posted today for beginning to work on Linux kernel support around AMD "Family 1Ah" based processors. This is the first time we're seeing AMD Linux patches around Family 1Ah... Or in decimal notation, Family 26.

It was just a few weeks ago that there were reports of a possible Zen 5 sighting with a reported AMD Family 26, Model 64 for an 8-core CPU model. The Linux kernel patches from AMD today being Family 26 (1Ah) seem to lead credence to all this being Zen 5 -- short of some other unexpected surprise. After all, the Zen 4 Linux support across laptop, desktop, and servers has been in order and quite mature for some time.

AMD Family 26


The three patches sent out minutes ago add the new PCI IDs for AMD Family 1Ah processor models as well as adding initial thermal support to the k10temp driver and the EDAC AMD64 driver (Error Detection and Correction) driver. In AMD Family 1Ah, models 00h to 1Fh and 20h are added.

These amd64_edac and k10temp driver additions are trivial with just being namely the new IDs but otherwise following the same code paths as Zen 4. The AMD64 EDAC enablement though does indicate that the Zen 5 server CPUs would still top out at 12 channels like with the EPYC 9004 series and would indicate that Models 0 to 31 are the next-gen EPYC server chips while 40 to 79 are the desktop/laptop Ryzen parts.

So while today's patch series is just the start of the AMD "Family 26" enablement push, it's great to see the patches flowing out already... It was just a few years ago where the AMD k10temp monitoring would generally be late, post-launch added and not necessarily being enabled by AMD engineers but left to community members. But thankfully AMD has continued improving on their Linux support greatly in recent years not only for EPYC server processors but also making measurable strides in further enhancing their Ryzen Linux support from the desktop down through custom hardware designs such as for the Steam Deck and Tesla in-vehicle infotainment systems.

Stay tuned for more on Phoronix around the AMD "Family 26" Linux enablement as new patches materialize on the public mailing lists under my close eye.
5 Comments
Related News
AMD-Xilinx Versal Watchdog Driver Coming In Linux 6.5
AMD Improving Xen VirtIO GPU Support For In-Vehicle Infotainment, Using RADV
AMD CPU Use Among Linux Gamers Approaching 70% Marketshare
AMD EDAC/RAS Code Adds GPU/Accelerator Support In Linux 6.5
AMD Ryzen 7000 Series EDAC Support Submitted For Linux 6.5
Linux 6.4 Squeezes In Crash Fix For New AMD Ryzen 7040 Series Laptops
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Rocky Linux Shares How They May Continue To Obtain The RHEL Source Code
The Current Challenges With Using Linux On Airplanes
AMD CPU Use Among Linux Gamers Approaching 70% Marketshare
Firefox 115 Now Available With Intel GPU Video Decoding On Linux
Linus Torvalds Takes On A Performance Patch: "I Relax By Playing With Inline Assembly"
Linux's SLAB Allocator Is Officially Deprecated
Linus Torvalds Gets Coding To Improve Linux's User-Mode Stack Expansion
EXT4 With Linux 6.5 Will See Much Faster Parallel Direct I/O Overwrite Performance