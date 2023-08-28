AMD Zen 5 / Family 1Ah Temperature Support & EDAC Submitted For Linux 6.6
Over the summer AMD Linux engineers began sending kernel patches for Family 1Ah (Family 26) processors that almost surely are for next-gen Zen 5 processors. Among the initial bits sent out for this next-generation AMD CPU Family are HWMON temperature monitoring and EDAC reporting, which are now on their way for the Linux 6.6 kernel.
With the now-open Linux 6.6 kernel merge window, sent out today were the x86/misc patches which most notably add the new PCI device IDs for AMD Family 1Ah (Family 26) CPUs and then add them to the Error Detection and Correction (EDAC) driver and HWMON k10temp CPU temperature monitoring driver. No other changes were needed compared to the existing Zen 4 driver code paths in these drivers besides adding in the new IDs.
This is just the start of AMD enabling next-gen CPU support under Linux. It will be interesting to see what more comes in the weeks and months ahead with AMD so far being quite light on Zen 5 details.
1 Comment