AMD Zen 5 EDAC & Temperature Monitoring Slated For Linux 6.6
AMD Linux engineers continue work on enabling the Family 1Ah CPU models for the Linux kernel as what would appear to almost surely be the next-gen Zen 5 processors.
Back in July Linux patches began appearing for Family 26 and have continued in the weeks since for these upcoming AMD CPUs. With the upcoming Linux 6.6 kernel cycle, the AMD Error Detection and Correction (EDAC) driver support as well as CPU temperature monitoring via the "k10temp" driver is set to land for these Family 1Ah (Zen 5) processors.
The patches adding the new PCI IDs for Family 1Ah models as well as the k10temp HWMON and AMD64 EDAC driver changes were queued up via tip/tip.git's x86/misc branch. With the patches making their way into a TIP branch now means barring any last minute problems coming to light they should be submitted for the Linux 6.6 merge window opening around the end of August.
Expect more AMD Zen 5 / Family 1Ah processor patches for the Linux kernel over the months ahead as well as waiting to see when the "znver5" compiler patches for LLVM/Clang and GCC will materialize.
