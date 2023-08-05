AMD Zen 5 EDAC & Temperature Monitoring Slated For Linux 6.6

Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 10 August 2023 at 09:47 AM EDT. Add A Comment
AMD
AMD Linux engineers continue work on enabling the Family 1Ah CPU models for the Linux kernel as what would appear to almost surely be the next-gen Zen 5 processors.

Back in July Linux patches began appearing for Family 26 and have continued in the weeks since for these upcoming AMD CPUs. With the upcoming Linux 6.6 kernel cycle, the AMD Error Detection and Correction (EDAC) driver support as well as CPU temperature monitoring via the "k10temp" driver is set to land for these Family 1Ah (Zen 5) processors.

Family 1ah patches in x86/misc Git branch


The patches adding the new PCI IDs for Family 1Ah models as well as the k10temp HWMON and AMD64 EDAC driver changes were queued up via tip/tip.git's x86/misc branch. With the patches making their way into a TIP branch now means barring any last minute problems coming to light they should be submitted for the Linux 6.6 merge window opening around the end of August.

Expect more AMD Zen 5 / Family 1Ah processor patches for the Linux kernel over the months ahead as well as waiting to see when the "znver5" compiler patches for LLVM/Clang and GCC will materialize.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux Lands Fix For AMD Zen 1 Bug That Could Leak Data After A Division By Zero
Updated AMD Family 19h Microcode Published Following "Inception"
AMD P-State Preferred Core Handling Being Enabled For Linux
AMD "INCEPTION" CPU Vulnerability Disclosed
Linux Decides To Disable RNG On All AMD fTPMs
Linux Patches Updated To Fix Latest Suspend/Resume Issues For Some AMD Laptops
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Steam On Linux Usage Spikes To Nearly 2% In July, Larger Marketshare Than Apple macOS
Linux Decides To Disable RNG On All AMD fTPMs
XFS File-System Maintainer Stepping Down
Google's BBRv3 TCP Congestion Control Showing Great Results, Will Be Upstreamed To Linux
AMD "INCEPTION" CPU Vulnerability Disclosed
Linus Torvalds Reviews The Bcachefs File-System Code
Open-Source NVIDIA Vulkan Driver "NVK" Merged Into Mesa 23.3
New Linux Optimization Patches Reduced TLB Flushes By Over 50% In Some Cases