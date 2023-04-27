AMD Adds AV1 Video Encoding Support To Mesa VA-API

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 27 April 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT. 4 Comments
AMD has contributed support to Mesa's VA-API Gallium3D state tracker for supporting AV1 video encoding.

For two years already in Mesa has been VA-API AV1 decode support while now this open-source state tracker is also able to support AV1 encode. Of course, it's contingent upon the necessary GPU hardware support.

AMD Radeon RX 7000 series "RDNA3" graphics with Video Core Next 4 (VCN4) IP is able to support AV1 video encoding for the first time. Now that AMD's latest GPUs have the capabilities, their Linux driver engineers invested in getting the support working for Mesa.

Mesa AV1 encode with VA


With this merge today to Mesa 23.3, the AV1 VA-API encoding is working and is currently tested with Intel's FFmpeg Cartwheel.

Plumbing this AV1 encode support into Mesa/Gallium3D was nearly eight thousand lines of new code.
