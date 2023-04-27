Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
AMD Adds AV1 Video Encoding Support To Mesa VA-API
For two years already in Mesa has been VA-API AV1 decode support while now this open-source state tracker is also able to support AV1 encode. Of course, it's contingent upon the necessary GPU hardware support.
AMD Radeon RX 7000 series "RDNA3" graphics with Video Core Next 4 (VCN4) IP is able to support AV1 video encoding for the first time. Now that AMD's latest GPUs have the capabilities, their Linux driver engineers invested in getting the support working for Mesa.
With this merge today to Mesa 23.3, the AV1 VA-API encoding is working and is currently tested with Intel's FFmpeg Cartwheel.
Plumbing this AV1 encode support into Mesa/Gallium3D was nearly eight thousand lines of new code.