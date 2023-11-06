AMD Inception / SRSO Mitigation Further Cleaned Up With Linux 6.7

Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 6 November 2023 at 06:12 AM EST. Add A Comment
AMD
Since the AMD Inception vulnerability was made public in August there were kernel patches merged that day and since then there's been a few rounds of clean-ups and fixes for this mitigation code formally known as the Speculative Return Stack Overflow (SRSO). With Linux 6.7, more SRSO mitigation clean-ups have been merged.

Last week the x86/bugs updates were merged for Linux 6.7 with the following highlights:
- A bunch of improvements, cleanups and fixlets to the SRSO mitigation machinery and other, general cleanups to the hw mitigations code, by Josh Poimboeuf

- Improve the return thunk detection by objtool as it is absolutely important that the default return thunk is not used after returns have been patched. Future work to detect and report this better is pending

- Other misc cleanups and fixes

Among the fixes are for properly enabling SBPB for possible future hardware that is fixed against SRSO, ensuring the actual mitigation used is properly printed if a requested mitigation isn't possible, fixing vulnerability reporting in case of missing CPU microcode, improving instruction cache locality for alias mitigation, and a variety of other low-level code changes and clean-ups.

AMD EPYC CPUs


Those unfamiliar with the AMD SRSO mitigation or other background information on the problem affecting Zen CPUs with various mitigation routes depending upon the generation and presence of updated CPU microcode can be found via the kernel documentation.

Completely separate but also on the CPU mitigation front, Linux 6.7 also further adjusts the Intel IBRS mitigation.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux 6.7 Perf Adds Support For Zen 4 Unified Memory Controller Events
/proc/cpuinfo Will No Longer Show AMD SVM When It's Been Disabled By The BIOS
Linux 6.7 Makes More Preparations For The AMD Instinct MI300A APUs
AMD Versal EDAC Driver Submitted For Linux 6.7
AMD Releases HIP RT 2.1 For Radeon Ray-Tracing
9-Way AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Benchmarks On Linux 6.5 / Ubuntu 23.10
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Bcachefs Merged Into The Linux 6.7 Kernel
Intel Itanium IA-64 Support Removed With The Linux 6.7 Kernel
ReactOS "Open-Source Windows" Improving UEFI Boot, DirectX Work & NT6+ API Prep
Linux 6.7 Reworks PE Header Generation To Reduce Attack Area
Bcachefs Pull Request Submitted For Linux 6.7
NVIDIA 545.29.02 Linux Driver Released With Much Better Wayland Support
Btrfs Picks Up New Features For Linux 6.7
Fedora Linux 39 To Be Released On Tuesday