AMD Inception "SRSO" Mitigation Cleanup & Fixes Head To Linux 6.5-rc7

Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 19 August 2023 at 06:28 AM EDT. 3 Comments
AMD
Earlier this month the AMD Inception vulnerability was disclosed and quickly mitigated within the mainline Linux kernel and back-ported to the stable kernels. In the rush to get the code merged and the mitigation being under embargo until the disclosure date, some bugs and clean-ups with the mitigation code were discovered. That revised code was now submitted today for merging ahead of the Linux 6.5-rc7 kernel release this weekend.

This AMD Inception / SRSO (Speculative Return Stack Overflow) mitigation code cleans up the new kernel code and fixes a few problems reported by users. The AMD Inception mitigation performance overhead isn't expected to change much at all from this cleansed code.

Inception vulnerability


AMD Linux engineer Borislav Petkov wrote in this morning's x86/urgent pull request:
"extraordinary embargoed times call for extraordinary measures. That's why this week's x86/urgent branch is larger than usual, containing all the known fallout fixes after the SRSO mitigation got merged.

I know, it is a bit late in the game but everyone who has reported a bug stemming from the SRSO pile, has tested that branch and has confirmed that it fixes their bug.

Also, I've run it on every possible hardware I have and it is looking good. It is running on this very machine while I'm typing, for 2 days now without an issue. Famous last words..."

Among the changes are ensuring the mitigation is disabled for unaffected configurations, correcting the mitigation status when SMT is disabled, and various code fixes courtesy of Intel's Peter Zijlstra. There is also a fix for the AMD Zen 1 divide by zero bug as part of this x86/urgent pull. The code should be merged to mainline in the coming hours and will also end up being back-ported to the Linux stable series for improving this security vulnerability mitigation.
3 Comments
Related News
AMD Sends Out Initial Linux Graphics Driver Patches For "GFX 11.5"
AMD P-State Preferred Core Patches For Linux Updated, Will Be Enabled By Default
Linux Reworks AMD Zen 1 Divide-By-Zero Mitigation After Original Fix Inadequate
AMD Zen 5 EDAC & Temperature Monitoring Slated For Linux 6.6
Linux Lands Fix For AMD Zen 1 Bug That Could Leak Data After A Division By Zero
Updated AMD Family 19h Microcode Published Following "Inception"
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Firefox Finally Outperforming Google Chrome In SunSpider
Rust Abstractions Posted For Sockets & Other Fundamental Network Bits
Linux 6.6 To Finish Gutting Wireless USB & UWB
Firefox 117 Beta 8 vs. Google Chrome 116 Linux Browser Performance
Haiku OS Support Upstreamed Into GCC Compiler
Firefox Lands Wayland Fractional Scaling Support
SUSE To Be Taken Private By Its Largest Shareholder
Linux Kernel Updated To Add Zenbleed Fix For Valve's Steam Deck