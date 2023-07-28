AMD Readies "New Stuff" For Linux 6.6 Graphics Driver, AMDGPU DC For RISC-V

Sent out today was a batch of "new stuff" for the AMDGPU and AMDKFD kernel graphics drivers for queuing in DRM-Next ahead of the Linux 6.6 merge window opening in about one month.This is a big pull request of lots of AMDGPU/AMDKFD driver updates from working on more Instinct MI300 accelerator series bits to RDNA3 GPU fixes and other random improvements across the board. The pull request was simply summed up as "new stuff" for this cycle without any single, super-exciting feature added. Some readers though will be excited by the aspect of being able to build AMDGPU Display Code (DC) on RISC-V for AMD Radeon graphics display support with recent GPUs on RISC-V boards that have PCIe slots. Due to the floating point code and other bits within the DC space, the open-source AMDGPU driver hasn't always played well with non-x86_64 architectures that are less well tested by the developers. In any event like the work seen with AMDGPU on POWER9 and AArch64, it's good seeing DC building now on RISC-V.

amdgpu:

- Lots of checkpatch cleanups

- GFX 9.4.3 updates

- Add USB PD and IFWI flashing documentation

- GPUVM updates

- RAS fixes

- DRR fixes

- FAMS fixes

- Virtual display fixes

- Soft IH fixes

- SMU13 fixes

- Rework PSP firmware loading for other IPs

- Kernel doc fixes

- DCN 3.0.1 fixes

- LTTPR fixes

- DP MST fixes

- DCN 3.1.6 fixes

- SubVP fixes

- Display bandwidth calculation fixes

- VCN4 secure submission fixes

- Allow building DC on RISC-V

- Add visible FB info to bo_print_info

- HBR3 fixes

- Add PSP 14.0 support

- GFX9 MCBP fix

- GMC10 vmhub index fix

- GMC11 vmhub index fix

- Create a new doorbell manager

- SR-IOV fixes



amdkfd:

- Cleanup CRIU dma-buf handling

- Use KIQ to unmap HIQ

- GFX 9.4.3 debugger updates

- GFX 9.4.2 debugger fixes

- Enable cooperative groups fof gfx11

- SVM fixes



radeon:

- Lots of checkpatch cleanups