AMD Ryzen Powered Framework Laptop Linux Testing Held Up By BIOS Issue
For months folks interested in the Framework upgradeable/modular laptops have been excited for the AMD Ryzen 7040 series powered Framework laptop models that are now beginning to ship to customers. The laptops can be configured with a Ryzen 5 7640 or Ryzen 7 7840U Zen 4 processors with pricing starting out at $849 USD for the DIY edition. Currently in their pre-ordering system new orders won't begin shipping until later this quarter.
The Intel-powered Framework laptop tested at Phoronix two years ago was quite nice and so when the opportunity arose to receive an AMD Framework Laptop I was quite eager. But unfortunately there hasn't been much to it due to a BIOS regression.
After installing an Ubuntu 23.10 snapshot to the device, there was no working desktop and when connecting via a VT, there were AMDGPU issues. Long story short there was a BIOS regression introduced... After working with AMD and Framework, a new BIOS revision should be available in the coming days to fix the issue. But that means no Linux benchmark results for today's review embargo lift. But as a notice to those that pre-ordered an AMD Framework Laptop, it means you'll also want to make sure you update to the latest BIOS (or stay on BIOS v3.00 as the known good version prior to regressing) so you won't run into any Linux show-stopper. A pre-6.5 kernel can be booted with the regressed BIOS to a working desktop but will be producing AMDGPU errors. This also isn't apparently a Framework-specific issue but other Phoenix laptop model(s) have had the same or similar issue -- at least the likes of the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 4 AMD with Ryzen 7 PRO 7840U have been unaffected by the problem.
In any event once the BIOS issue is addressed, it should be fun to see how well the AMD Ryzen powered Framework laptop works under Linux and the same level of upgradeability seen from the prior Intel model. Those interested can see my prior Ryzen 7 7840U Linux benchmarks from an Acer Swift Edge 16 if wanting an immediate idea over the performance capabilities of this Zen 4 laptop processor. Also exciting about the Framework laptop model is having an open-source EC. This laptop will also support LVFS/Fwupd for firmware updates as another exciting aspect.
Long story short, in a week or two should be the Linux review and benchmarks for the new AMD Framework Laptop.