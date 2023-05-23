Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
Framework Provides New Details On Its Upgradeable/DIY AMD Ryzen Laptop
Framework was initially limited in the hardware details they could share until AMD officially announced their laptop laptop SoCs, which now they are cleared to do so. The new Framework laptops with AMD Ryzen processors can be configured with either an AMD Ryzen 5 7640U or Ryzen 7 7840U. The Ryzen 5 7640U is a six-core part while the Ryzen 7 7840U is eight cores. Both are Zen 4 CPU cores and feature integrated RDNA3 graphics.
Framework opened up pre-orders today for these laptops -- both as the pre-built or DIY build versions. Sadly though these AMD Ryzen Framework laptops won't be shipping until next quarter (Q3). As of writing the first two batches are already sold out and thus for new pre-orders looking at late Q3 or even Q4 now before you could expect your upgradeable Ryzen laptop to arrive.
The pre-built Ryzen 7040 series model is priced starting at $1049 (or $1469 for the higher-end Ryzen 7 processor) or $849 USD if wanting to assemble yourself.
More details on the new Framework Ryzen laptops via the frame.work blog.