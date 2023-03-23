Framework Laptop Launches AMD Ryzen Upgradeable Laptop, Intel Raptor Lake Models Too

The Framework Laptop as a modular and upgradeable laptop has garnered much interest from the open-source community and PC enthusiasts the past few years. Until today though the upgradeable laptops have just been Intel Core powered while today the company had some big announcements.Following lots of requests, the Framework Laptop has introduced their first AMD Ryzen powered model. Framework Laptops with AMD Ryzen 7040 series processors will be available moving forward for those wanting AMD processing/graphics power as an alternative to Intel. The new AMD Ryzen SoC support comes with an upgradeable motherboard just as we've enjoyed with the Intel-powered laptops. Yes, this does include the ability to swap out an Intel motherboard within an existing Framework Laptop for the new AMD Ryzen laptop modular motherboard.Framework also announced today that they have refreshed their Intel offerings to now include 13th Gen Intel Core "Raptor Lake" processors, complementing their existing Alder Lake support.Framework also announced today that they will be introducing the Framework Laptop 16 later in 2023 as their larger laptop with modular discrete graphics and more.

Above is the announcement video below showcasing their new modular and upgradeable wares.More details on these new laptop offerings via frame.work . Right now though their website is barely functioning due to load, so not much information (or their web store) is currently available.