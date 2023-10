AXI 1-Wire Driver Is AMD's Latest Upstreaming Effort To The Linux Kernel

Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.

Since AMD's acquisition of Xilinx and working to broaden the portfolio of offerings for the data center, more AMD-Xilinx drivers have been working their way toward the mainline Linux kernel. There's been upstreaming efforts such as the Versal EDAC driver CDX bus support , and more. The latest driver working its way toward the mainline kernel from AMD is the AXI 1-wire driver.The AXI 1-Wire Driver was posted on the Linux kernel mailing list earlier this month and already a second revision to that driver was posted at the end of last week. This is the host driver for supporting the AMD-Xilinx 1-Wire programmable logic IP block. As explained in the patches, this 1-wire IP block is used for guaranteeing protocol timing for driving off-board devices such as thermal sensors, PROMs, and more. This AMD driver is seeking to be included as part of the Linux kernel's 1-wire "W1" subsystem The AMD AXI 1-wire driver is currently undergoing review on the LKML

This AXI 1-wire IP block doesn't appear to be new IP but rather only now being submitted for mainline inclusion. There are various AMD/Xilinx AXI 1-wire references going back some months/years on Wiki documentation pages, forums, etc. In any event, it's nice seeing all of the upstreaming efforts this year on the Xilinx side.