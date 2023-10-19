Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
AXI 1-Wire Driver Is AMD's Latest Upstreaming Effort To The Linux Kernel
The AXI 1-Wire Driver was posted on the Linux kernel mailing list earlier this month and already a second revision to that driver was posted at the end of last week. This is the host driver for supporting the AMD-Xilinx 1-Wire programmable logic IP block. As explained in the patches, this 1-wire IP block is used for guaranteeing protocol timing for driving off-board devices such as thermal sensors, PROMs, and more. This AMD driver is seeking to be included as part of the Linux kernel's 1-wire "W1" subsystem.
The AMD AXI 1-wire driver is currently undergoing review on the LKML.
This AXI 1-wire IP block doesn't appear to be new IP but rather only now being submitted for mainline inclusion. There are various AMD/Xilinx AXI 1-wire references going back some months/years on Wiki documentation pages, forums, etc. In any event, it's nice seeing all of the upstreaming efforts this year on the Xilinx side.