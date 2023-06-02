1-Wire "w1" Subsystem Seeing More Activity With Linux 6.5

The Linux 1-Wire "w1" subsystem is used for supporting drivers with hardware that communicates via a single wire (plus ground) in a simple master-slave configuration The Linux kernel has drivers such as for W1 over GPIO, i2c to W1 bridge, and supporting some very old hardware. The W1 subsystem hasn't seen much work recently while for the upcoming Linux 6.5 cycle will be seeing a larger update.

The W1 code hasn't seen too much activity in recent time and has seen some drivers removed like the Maxim DS1WM 1-wire driver for some old HP iPAQ devices. Krzysztof Kozlowski with Linaro though has now collected a set of W1 driver updates including some patches going back around a year and a half. Those patches are going to be merged for the Linux 6.5 kernel this summer.

These 1-wire bus driver patches provide several older clean-ups, various minor improvements, and an assortment of different fixes.

More details on these changes for those interested via the 1-wire pull to char/misc ahead of the Linux 6.5 merge window opening up in about one month.

More information on the W1 subsystem can be found via the kernel.org docs.
