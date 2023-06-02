Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
1-Wire "w1" Subsystem Seeing More Activity With Linux 6.5
The W1 code hasn't seen too much activity in recent time and has seen some drivers removed like the Maxim DS1WM 1-wire driver for some old HP iPAQ devices. Krzysztof Kozlowski with Linaro though has now collected a set of W1 driver updates including some patches going back around a year and a half. Those patches are going to be merged for the Linux 6.5 kernel this summer.
These 1-wire bus driver patches provide several older clean-ups, various minor improvements, and an assortment of different fixes.
More details on these changes for those interested via the 1-wire pull to char/misc ahead of the Linux 6.5 merge window opening up in about one month.
More information on the W1 subsystem can be found via the kernel.org docs.