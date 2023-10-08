AMD Versal EDAC Driver Set For Introduction In Linux 6.7

The upcoming Linux 6.7 merge window is set to include a new AMD driver for supporting error detection and correct (EDAC) for their Versal SoCs.

The AMD-Xilinx Versal EDAC driver has been queued into RAS.git's "edac-drivers" branch ahead of the Linux 6.7 merge window opening in a few weeks. This EDAC driver provides the RAS capabilities for the AMD-Xilinx Versal's integrated DDR memory controllers for DDR4 and LPDDR4/4X memory. The "versal_edac" driver will report both correctable and uncorrectable errors as they occur. Both single bit errors (CE) and double bit errors (UE) are reported. Via DebugFS is also an interface for injecting errors for testing purposes.

AMD Versal SoC


This Versal EDAC driver code is queued up here ahead of the Linux 6.7 merge window opening in late October or early November.

It's great seeing the continued push of more Xilinx related code into the mainline Linux kernel since AMD's acquisition of the company. There's been the Versal watchdog driver and various other additions recently making it to the kernel. AMD's Versal adaptive SoC is intended to be used for heterogeneous acceleration of "any application" and "any developer" with a variety of uses from cloud to networking and edge.
