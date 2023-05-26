Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
AMD Posts QDMA Linux Driver For Review
The AMD QDMA driver comes from the Xilinx side of the house and is used for interfacing between the host memory and the Xilinx FPGA card's DMA subsystem. QDMA is used in conjunction with the PCI Express IP block.
In Linux 6.3 AMD upstreamed the XDMA subsystem also for use with Xilinx hardware. Unlike XDMA, the QDMA subsystem is queue-based and can support thousands of queues and other features. The QDMA subsystem is currently used with Xilinx Alveo PCIe devices.
The initial patches for the AMD QDMA Linux driver are out for code review on the kernel mailing list. It's great seeing all of this open-source, upstream-focused Linux driver work happening for Xilinx hardware under AMD's ownership.