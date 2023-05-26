AMD Posts QDMA Linux Driver For Review

A new AMD open-source driver posted for code review that's aiming for the upstream Linux kernel is the QDMA driver.

The AMD QDMA driver comes from the Xilinx side of the house and is used for interfacing between the host memory and the Xilinx FPGA card's DMA subsystem. QDMA is used in conjunction with the PCI Express IP block.

Xilinx Alveo V70


In Linux 6.3 AMD upstreamed the XDMA subsystem also for use with Xilinx hardware. Unlike XDMA, the QDMA subsystem is queue-based and can support thousands of queues and other features. The QDMA subsystem is currently used with Xilinx Alveo PCIe devices.

AMD Xilinx QDMA


The initial patches for the AMD QDMA Linux driver are out for code review on the kernel mailing list. It's great seeing all of this open-source, upstream-focused Linux driver work happening for Xilinx hardware under AMD's ownership.
