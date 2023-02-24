Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
AMD-Xilinx XDMA Driver Being Merged For Linux 6.3
The AMD-Xilinx XDMA subsystem is used for high performance data transfers between the host memory and the Alveo PCIe card's Direct Memory Access (DMA) subsystem. In addition to being used by the Alveo cards, the Versal ACAP DMA and Bridge subsystems also make use of XDMA.
The AMD-Xilinx XDMA code went through many rounds of review and addressing various upstream developer feedback. Waiting for this XDMA driver to be mainlined has held up other driver code relying on Xilinx FPGAs from being upstreamed. Other developers have sought for the XDMA driver to be mainlined to ease their general setup/deployments.
The XDMA driver was previously maintained by Xilinx out-of-tree so it's nice seeing it all come together finally upstream for Linux 6.3. The introduction of the XDMA driver is the most exciting aspect of today's DMA engine updates for the Linux 6.3 merge window. Linux 6.3 stable in turn should be out around April.