AMD-Xilinx XDMA Driver Being Merged For Linux 6.3

Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 24 February 2023 at 09:00 AM EST. Add A Comment
AMD
Adding to all of the other AMD changes coming with Linux 6.3 is now also having the AMD-Xilinx XDMA driver in tow. Getting this XDMA subsystem driver upstreamed is important for unblocking more Xilinx-based feature code to be merged into the Linux kernel.

The AMD-Xilinx XDMA subsystem is used for high performance data transfers between the host memory and the Alveo PCIe card's Direct Memory Access (DMA) subsystem. In addition to being used by the Alveo cards, the Versal ACAP DMA and Bridge subsystems also make use of XDMA.

AMD-Xilinx Alveo


The AMD-Xilinx XDMA code went through many rounds of review and addressing various upstream developer feedback. Waiting for this XDMA driver to be mainlined has held up other driver code relying on Xilinx FPGAs from being upstreamed. Other developers have sought for the XDMA driver to be mainlined to ease their general setup/deployments.

The XDMA driver was previously maintained by Xilinx out-of-tree so it's nice seeing it all come together finally upstream for Linux 6.3. The introduction of the XDMA driver is the most exciting aspect of today's DMA engine updates for the Linux 6.3 merge window. Linux 6.3 stable in turn should be out around April.
Add A Comment
Related News
AMD Slow Memory Bandwidth Allocation Enforcement Ready For Linux 6.3
AMD Has Many New CPU/GPU Features Ready For Linux 6.3
Tiny Patch Gets AMD Per-Core Energy Monitoring For Linux's Perf
AMD P-State EPP Submitted For Linux 6.3 To Improve CPU Performance/Power
Linux Fix Coming For Recent Stuttering On AMD Ryzen Due To fTPM RNG
Linux KVM Gets Patched For New AMD Cross-Thread Return Address Predictions Bug
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel Publishes Blazing Fast AVX-512 Sorting Library, Numpy Switching To It For 10~17x Faster Sorts
Linux 6.3 Introducing Hardware Noise "hwnoise" Tool
Linux's SystemV Filesystem Support Being Orphaned
Intel Open-Sources Its OpenCL CPU-Based Runtime
Debian 12 "Bookworm" Enters Its Soft Freeze
AMD Has Many New CPU/GPU Features Ready For Linux 6.3
Fedora Planning Ahead For The Next 5 Years
The Best Linux 6.2 Features From Intel Arc Graphics To Better Performance For Older PCs