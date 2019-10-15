xf86-video-ati 19.1 Released With Crash & Hang Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in X.Org on 15 October 2019 at 12:52 PM EDT.
A few days after the xf86-video-amdgpu 19.1 release, xf86-video-ati 19.1 is out as the newest X.Org driver release for older ATI/AMD graphics processors.

For those making use of xf86-video-ati on X.Org-enabled Linux desktops, the version 19.1 release brings just a handful of new fixes. This release was announced today by Michel Dänzer who last month departed AMD to now work on Red Hat's graphics team. Michel is sticking around the Mesa/X.Org world for Red Hat's duties but is hoping someone else will be picking up maintenance of the xf86-video-ati/xf86-video-amdgpu DDX drivers going forward. Granted, not a lot of activity happens to these X.Org DDX drivers these days considering more Linux desktops slowly moving over to Wayland, many X11 desktops using the generic xf86-video-modesetting, and these AMD drivers being fairly basic now with all of the big changes in the AMDGPU DRM kernel driver.

As for the xf86-video-ati 19.1 changes, there is a DRI2 fix to address a possible indefinite wait / apparent hang, various crash fixes and a possible memory corruption bug, and a few other maintenance items.


The release announcement mentions the nine changes for the xf86-video-ati 19.1.0 release.
