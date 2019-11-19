vkBasalt 0.2 Released With SMAA, Other Vulkan Post Processing Layer Enhancements
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 19 November 2019 at 02:33 PM EST.
VULKAN --
The open-source vkBasalt project was started as a layer implementing Contrast Adaptive Sharpening (akin to Radeon Image Sharpening) for any Vulkan-using GPU/driver/software. The vkBasalt project then picked up FXAA support for this Vulkan post-processing layer while now a new release is out with more functionality added.

The vkBasalt 0.2 release is out today and adds support for enhanced sub-pixel morphological anti-aliasing (SMAA) for higher-quality anti-aliasing than FXAA. SMAA is an image-based implementation of MLAA. This release also allows for multiple visual effects to be activated at once where as previously only any one of these image enhancing features could be active at a time.

The vkBasalt 0.2 release also now uses a single ENABLE_VKBASALT environment variable where as the 32-bit build previously carried a "32" postfix, configuration file handling improvements, artifact fixes, memory allocation fixes for Intel and AMDVLK drivers, and other Vulkan integration improvements.

More details on vkBasalt 0.2 for this interesting Vulkan post-processing layer can be found via GitHub.
