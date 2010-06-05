seL4 Microkernel Being Ported To RISC-V

The seL4 micro-kernel that is focused on delivering robust security and performance is being ported to the RISC-V architecture.
Micro-kernel researcher and seL4 developer Gernot Heiser presented at last weekend's FOSDEM conference on the state of seL4. On the development front, their major recent accomplishment is bringing this micro-kernel to RISC-V. With their seL4 port to RISC-V their initial hardware target is for Munich-based HENSOLDT Cyber. The Bavarian firm is developing a secure RISC-V processor based on the open-source "Ariane" core and the secure OS for Hensoldt will be running seL4.
The seL4 effort is also culminating with the establishment of the seL4 Foundation as the organization that will be focused on growing the seL4 ecosystem. That foundation is still being established and going through the necessary legal steps.
Those wanting to learn more about these seL4 efforts can watch the WebM session recording and the PDF slide deck.
Add A Comment