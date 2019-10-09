OpenSUSE's OBS Can Now Spin Windows Subsystem for Linux Images
The openSUSE's Open Build Service (OBS) has been picking up the ability to build Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) images for those wishing to craft their own WSL distribution or just rebuild openSUSE from source as a reproducible/verifiable build.

The complexity with spinning openSUSE WSL images in OBS is the appx files that need to be assembled, which they have relied upon using Microsoft Visual Studio from a Windows machine. But now in making use of the MinGW cross-toolchain they are generating the necessary appx files directly on Linux.

SUSE engineers have advanced the state far enough along that openSUSE Leap 15.2 Alpha and openSUSE Tumbleweed can be built on OBS for this Microsoft Linux compatibility layer. However, in building the WSL images yourself, the files are not signed by Microsoft and thus require a few extra steps to run from a Windows 10 PC.

More details on this accomplishment via lizards.opensuse.org.
