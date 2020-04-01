OpenSUSE Leap + SUSE Linux Enterprise Planning To Move Closer In 2020
Written by Michael Larabel in SUSE on 9 April 2020 at 11:37 AM EDT. 2 Comments
SUSE --
SUSE and the openSUSE community are working to move SUSE Linux Enterprise and openSUSE Leap closer together.

A proposal sent out today with the interest of SUSE is for taking the openSUSE Leap and SUSE Linux Enterprise relationship to a new level. This new collaboration would more closely align the source trees of openSUSE Leap and SUSE Linux Enterprise Linux, including the use of SUSE Linux Enterprise binaries within Leap.

The plan would involve merging of the code-bases for the intersection of openSUSE Leap 15.2 / SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 SP2 and moving forward to even create a a new openSUSE Leap 15.2 flavor leveraging SUSE Linux Enterprise binaries.

More details on the new plans via the OpenSUSE mailing list.
2 Comments
Related News
OpenSUSE Leap 15.2 Begins Seeing Beta Builds, Official Release Due In May
OpenSUSE's OBS Can Now Spin Windows Subsystem for Linux Images
OpenSUSE Expanding Encryption Options For Its Installer
GCC 10 Likely To See "-flto=auto" Option
OpenSUSE Enables LTO By Default For Tumbleweed - Smaller & Faster Binaries
openSUSE's YaST Now Supports Multi-Device Btrfs Setups
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Questions The Not So Glorious Driver For That Funky Looking RGB Mouse
Ada++ Wants To Make The Ada Programming Language More Accessible
GNU Guix Wants To Replace The Linux-Libre Kernel With The Hurd Micro-Kernel
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Beta Released
The New Microsoft exFAT File-System Driver Has Landed In Linux 5.7
Open-Source Unvanquished Game Aiming For A New Release Soon
Dell XPS Ice Lake Taking A Wallop On Ubuntu 20.04
AMD's Marek Olšák Lands Even More OpenGL Threading Improvements Into Mesa 20.1