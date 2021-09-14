oneAPI Level Zero Loader v1.5 Released With VPU Driver Recognition, Multi-Driver Support

Intel has released a new version of their loader for oneAPI Level Zero for loading the Level Zero software driver components.
With Intel's oneAPI Level Zero Loader v1.5 release out today their Intel VPU Linux driver (ze_intel_vpu) is added to their known driver list besides their Intel GPU driver. This recognition is for finding detected/enabled L0 drivers on the system. Another change with their L0 loader is working on multi-driver support now that the VPU driver is also being picked up by the loader. The loader will consider initialization a success if at least one driver succeeds.
The oneAPI Level Zero Loader v1.5 release also has a number of fixes, including resolving build issues on certain SUSE Linux Enterprise configurations, fixing the default symbol visibility on Linux, and updating the L0 API headers against their v1.2.43 state.
More details on this open-source Level Zero driver loader for Intel via GitHub.
2 Comments