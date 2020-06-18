Zink Is Now OpenGL 3.0 Complete For Generic GL Over Vulkan
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 18 June 2020 at 07:04 AM EDT. 3 Comments
A few days ago I wrote about Zink now exposing GLSL 1.30 shader support as one of the few remaining hurdles for exposing OpenGL 3.0 support for this Gallium3D OpenGL-on-Vulkan implementation. It turns out this same week, Zink would already cross the significant OpenGL 3.0 milestone.

As of this morning, Zink has now marked its OpenGL 3.0 support as complete with all necessary functionality being exposed.

This comes after the OpenGL Transform Feedback support was completed yesterday along with other remaining bits.

For reaching OpenGL 3.1, Zink still has to support NV_primitive_restart and ARB_uniform_buffer_object. For OpenGL 3.1, Zink has several more extensions to go and likewise for OpenGL 3.3 but some of the necessary extensions are already in place. It's quite possible before the end of the year we could see OpenGL 3.3 realized for this OpenGL-Vulkan layer. In any case, for Mesa 20.2 next quarter will be at least this GL 3.0 support.
