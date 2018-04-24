Adam Jackson of Red Hat today announced the X.Org Server 1.20 Release Candidate 5, which he believes will be the last test release before going gold. Most excitingly about this new release candidate is the merged support for allowing the NVIDIA proprietary driver to work with XWayland.
Landing today ahead of tagging this latest development release is the long-awaited EGLStreams XWayland code that decouples XWayland from depending upon GBM, the Generic Buffer Manager, as used by the open-source graphics drivers. As of this release candidate, the NVIDIA proprietary driver should be able to work with X11 apps on Wayland (XWayland) via its supported EGLStreams code-path.
Besides that big addition, the other changes in this latest X.Org Server 1.20 release candidate are mostly small fixes. Again, Adam Jackson is thinking "this will almost certainly be the last RC", so hopefully this long-awaited 1.20 release will be here within the next few weeks.
More details on the X.Org Server 1.20 RC5 changes via the release announcement.
5 Comments