X.Org Server 1.20 RC5 Released, Adds EGLStreams To Let NVIDIA Work With XWayland
Written by Michael Larabel in X.Org on 24 April 2018 at 08:29 PM EDT. 5 Comments
X.ORG --
Adam Jackson of Red Hat today announced the X.Org Server 1.20 Release Candidate 5, which he believes will be the last test release before going gold. Most excitingly about this new release candidate is the merged support for allowing the NVIDIA proprietary driver to work with XWayland.

Landing today ahead of tagging this latest development release is the long-awaited EGLStreams XWayland code that decouples XWayland from depending upon GBM, the Generic Buffer Manager, as used by the open-source graphics drivers. As of this release candidate, the NVIDIA proprietary driver should be able to work with X11 apps on Wayland (XWayland) via its supported EGLStreams code-path.

Besides that big addition, the other changes in this latest X.Org Server 1.20 release candidate are mostly small fixes. Again, Adam Jackson is thinking "this will almost certainly be the last RC", so hopefully this long-awaited 1.20 release will be here within the next few weeks.

More details on the X.Org Server 1.20 RC5 changes via the release announcement.
5 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related X.Org News
EGLStreams XWayland Code Revised Ahead Of X.Org Server 1.20
X.Org 2018 Elections Yield 54% Voter Turnout, Select Four New Board Members
TI Posts Open-Source DRI3 WSEGL Plug-In For PowerVR SGX Graphics
NVIDIA & Valve Are Among Those Backing X.Org's XDC2018
X.Org Server 1.20 RC4 Released, EGLStreams For XWayland Might Still Land
X.Org Server 1.20 Release Candidate 3 Arrives
Popular News This Week
EGLStreams XWayland Code Revised Ahead Of X.Org Server 1.20
This Chart Shows How The Radeon RX 580 vs. GeForce GTX 1060 Now Compete Under Linux
Arch Linux Finally Rolling Out Glibc 2.27
FFmpeg 4.0 Released With New Encoders/Decoders, NVIDIA NVDEC Decoding
MySQL 8.0 Released With Many Improvements, Faster Performance
The Big GNOME Shell Memory Leak Has Been Plugged, Might Be Backported To 3.28