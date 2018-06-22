The Latest Batch Of XWayland / EGLStream Improvements Merged
Written by Michael Larabel in X.Org on 22 June 2018 at 12:17 AM EDT. Add A Comment
X.ORG --
While the initial EGLStreams-based support for using the NVIDIA proprietary driver with XWayland was merged for the recent X.Org Server 1.20 release, the next xorg-server release will feature more improvements.

The XWayland changes made on Thursday include a fix for the EGLStreams-based support potentially crashing at start-up, better handling of Wayland compositors passing of the EGLStream parameter regardless of actual driver/build support, interface checks, and various other improvements to the XWayland code.

The merged XWayland changes can be found via FreeDesktop.org. At this moment there is no release schedule for the next X.Org Server version.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related X.Org News
NVIDIA & Valve Line Up Among The Sponsors For X.Org's XDC 2018
X.Org To Proceed Migrating Their Code & Bugs To GitLab
XWayland Gets Patch To Automatically Use EGLStreams For NVIDIA Support When Needed
Evdev Driver Updated, Libinput 1.11 Prepares For Rollout With Record & Replay Support
The Virtual KMS Module Has Begun Progressing As Part Of GSoC 2018
XWayland Gets Patches For Better EGLStreams Handling
Popular News This Week
Soon It Might Be Possible To Finally Have A Nice ARM-Powered Linux Laptop
Features That Didn't Make It For The Mainline Linux 4.18 Kernel
CVE-2018-3665: Lazy State Save/Restore As The Latest CPU Speculative Execution Issue
Some Of The Early Ideas For Intel's New FreeBSD Improvement Effort
Fedora 29 To Fully Embrace The FreeDesktop.org Boot Loader Specification
Nouveau NV50 Gets Patches To Help Dolphin Emulator By As Much As ~50%