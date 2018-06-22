The Latest Batch Of XWayland / EGLStream Improvements Merged

While the initial EGLStreams-based support for using the NVIDIA proprietary driver with XWayland was merged for the recent X.Org Server 1.20 release, the next xorg-server release will feature more improvements.
The XWayland changes made on Thursday include a fix for the EGLStreams-based support potentially crashing at start-up, better handling of Wayland compositors passing of the EGLStream parameter regardless of actual driver/build support, interface checks, and various other improvements to the XWayland code.
The merged XWayland changes can be found via FreeDesktop.org. At this moment there is no release schedule for the next X.Org Server version.
