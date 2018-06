The Latest Batch Of XWayland / EGLStream Improvements Merged

While the initial EGLStreams -based support for using the NVIDIA proprietary driver with XWayland was merged for the recent X.Org Server 1.20 release, the next xorg-server release will feature more improvements.The XWayland changes made on Thursday include a fix for the EGLStreams-based support potentially crashing at start-up, better handling of Wayland compositors passing of the EGLStream parameter regardless of actual driver/build support, interface checks, and various other improvements to the XWayland code.The merged XWayland changes can be found via FreeDesktop.org . At this moment there is no release schedule for the next X.Org Server version.