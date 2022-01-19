XWayland 22.1 RC1 Released With DRM Leasing, Other Improvements
19 January 2022
The race is on for delivering XWayland 22.1 in time for the spring Linux distribution releases with at least Fedora Workstation 36 expected to carry this updated package for allowing X11 clients to work atop Wayland compositors.

Plans were recently drawn up XWayland 22.1 in February with it having almost been a year since the last major feature release. This is for the standalone XWayland releases yanked out of the X.Org Server in no longer being bound to the xorg-server release cycle or releasing all those additional components.

The XWayland 22.1 RC1 is out today as planned while a second release candidate is expected in February and if all goes well XWayland 22.1.0 will be out around mid-February.

XWayland 22.1 is bringing DRM lease support as is important for VR headsets, sRGB frame-buffer configuration support in GLX, cleaning up of XWayland's PRESENT extension code, support for touchpad gestures, and support for XFixes ClientDisconnectMode and an optional terminate delay. There are also fixes and an assortment of other minor improvements to find with this forthcoming release.

The full list of XWayland 22.1 RC1 changes can be found via today's release announcement.
