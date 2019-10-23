At the XDC2019 X.Org Developers Conference earlier this month in Montreal they named the location of XDC2020 in Europe.
As is their usual rhythm, each XDC they flip between hosting it at a location in the Americas and in Europe. With XDC2019 having been in Canada, for XDC2020 they selected a proposal putting it in Gdansk, Poland. Gdansk is on the Baltic coast and serves as the country's primary seaport. Gdansk has an international airport as well as plenty of railway connections.
Gdansk is being organized by Intel's crew in the region with Intel having a large technology center in the city. XDC2020 Gdansk is also being organized in conjunction with their local university, the University of Gdańsk.
More details to come in the months ahead on this annual developer conference focused not only on the X.Org Server but Mesa, Wayland, libinput, and other related components under the X.Org/FreeDesktop.org umbrella.
4 Comments