X.Org Is Looking For A North American Host For XDC2019
Written by Michael Larabel in X.Org on 23 June 2018 at 06:55 AM EDT. 4 Comments
If software development isn't your forte but are looking to help out a leading open-source project while logistics and hospitality are where you excel, the X.Org Foundation is soliciting bids for the XDC2019 conference.

The X.Org Foundation is looking for proposals where in North America that the annual X.Org Developers' Conference should be hosted in 2019. This year it's being hosted in Spain and with the usual rotation it means that in 2019 they will jump back over the pond.


XDC2011 Chicago


The foundation is looking for possibilities concerning the location, venue, possible dates, and estimated costs. They are hoping to decide on the 2019 event during XDC2018 in September. XDC is the leading annual conference for the X.Org Server, Mesa, and Wayland developers along with related projects like libinput.

More details on XDC event proposals are outlined on this Wiki page. The call for XDC2019 proposals was announced this week.

Hopefully some new organizers will step up to the plate rather than the recurring trend lately of XDC North America often being in the Valley or Portland areas...
