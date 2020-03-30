X.Org Server 1.20.8 was released as the newest point release for this current stable branch. X.Org Server 1.20.8 brings a number of fixes with there still being no sign of X.Org Server 1.21 gearing up for release.
Early May marks two years since the X.Org Server 1.20 release and with no sign of X.Org Server 1.21 as the next feature release, well off what used to be a six month release cadence. That's a pity due to X.Org Server 1.21 having a number of XWayland improvements, continued work to xf86-video-modesetting, some more PRIME bits, work on GLAMOR, etc. But with Red Hat having X.Org in "maintenance mode" and focusing more on Wayland, there hasn't been anyone stepping up to organize the X.Org Server 1.21 release even though it's been talked about every couple of months. X.Org Server 1.21 is already too late for seeing in the likes of Fedora 32 and Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.
We'll see if X.Org Server 1.21 manages to finally make it out this year for those not already running a Wayland-based desktop session.
With Sunday's release of xorg-server 1.20.8 there are some fixes back-ported for XWayland, the xf86-video-modesetting driver now disables atomic mode-setting by default due to bugs, and a handful of other fixes. There are just over two dozen changes found in this point release, the first stable update in two months.
5 Comments