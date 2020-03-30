X.Org Server 1.20.8 Released With No Sign Of GLAMOR/XWayland-Improved X.Org Server 1.21
Written by Michael Larabel in X.Org on 30 March 2020 at 01:03 AM EDT. 5 Comments
X.ORG --
X.Org Server 1.20.8 was released as the newest point release for this current stable branch. X.Org Server 1.20.8 brings a number of fixes with there still being no sign of X.Org Server 1.21 gearing up for release.

Early May marks two years since the X.Org Server 1.20 release and with no sign of X.Org Server 1.21 as the next feature release, well off what used to be a six month release cadence. That's a pity due to X.Org Server 1.21 having a number of XWayland improvements, continued work to xf86-video-modesetting, some more PRIME bits, work on GLAMOR, etc. But with Red Hat having X.Org in "maintenance mode" and focusing more on Wayland, there hasn't been anyone stepping up to organize the X.Org Server 1.21 release even though it's been talked about every couple of months. X.Org Server 1.21 is already too late for seeing in the likes of Fedora 32 and Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.

We'll see if X.Org Server 1.21 manages to finally make it out this year for those not already running a Wayland-based desktop session.

With Sunday's release of xorg-server 1.20.8 there are some fixes back-ported for XWayland, the xf86-video-modesetting driver now disables atomic mode-setting by default due to bugs, and a handful of other fixes. There are just over two dozen changes found in this point release, the first stable update in two months.
5 Comments
Related News
X.Org/FreeDesktop.org Is Looking For Sponsors Or May Have To Cut Continuous Integration Hosting
X.Org Server Lands Fixes For XWayland Full-Screen Support
Keith Packard Talks About The Early Politics Of X Window System + Code Licensing
X.Org's XDC2020 May Abandon Poland Conference To Find More Welcoming European Location
X.Org Server 1.20.7 Released With A Handful Of Fixes For GLAMOR + Modesetting
X.Org Server Development Hits A Nearly Two Decade Low
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Even Apple Is Interested In Migrating Their C Code To Rust
Former Linux Developer Hans Reiser To Remain Locked Up
It's Official But Sad: TrueOS Is Over As Once The Best Desktop BSD OS
RHEL9 Likely To Drop Older x86_64 CPUs, Fedora Can Better Prepare With "Enterprise Linux Next"
System76 May Offer AMD Ryzen Laptops When They Begin Their Own Manufacturing
VirtIO Video Driver Coming Together For The Mainline Linux Kernel
Google Engineers Have Been Working On An AMD SB-TSI Temperature Driver
AMD Developers Looking At GNU C Library Platform Optimizations For Zen