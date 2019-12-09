The WireGuard secure VPN tunnel kernel code has landed in net-next! This means that -- barring any major issues coming to light that would lead to a revert -- WireGuard will finally reach the mainline kernel with the Linux 5.6 cycle kicking off in late January or early February!
Quick action overnight surprisingly saw WireGuard already land in net-next. It was just last night before sleeping that I wrote of the latest patch review for WireGuard and its prospects for Linux 5.6 after being just too late for Linux 5.5.
But to much surprise David Miller has already pulled in WireGuard as the first new feature in net-next that is destined for Linux 5.6 now that the 5.5 merge window is over.
It's in and great to see this milestone finally achieved now just one step removed from the mainline kernel.
Those not familiar with WireGuard and why it's so exciting to finally see it on the way to mainline, stop by WireGuard.com to learn all about this exciting VPN tech.
