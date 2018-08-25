WireGuard Takes Another Step Towards The Mainline Linux Kernel
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 25 August 2018
Jason Donenfeld who has now spent years working on WireGuard as an in-kernel, secure network tunnel sent out a second version of his kernel patches on Friday.

At the end of July he sent out the initial kernel patches for review and following that month worth of feedback he now has V2. The revised work includes splitting up some of the Zinc crypto code, code clean-ups, and other low-level improvements to this code.

The V2 WireGuard patches can be found on the kernel mailing list. If you haven't yet familiarized yourself with WireGuard, I highly encourage you to do so and you can learn more about this VPN tunnel at WireGuard.com. It's awesome!

To the kernel, WireGuard is also bringing with it the new Zinc crypto library too.

Hopefully we'll see WireGuard merged in the next kernel cycle or two... It's received praise from a US senator to even Linus Torvalds being very happy with WireGuard!
