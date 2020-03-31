It's Looking Like Android Could Be Embracing WireGuard - "A Sane VPN"
Following the release of Linux 5.6 and WireGuard 1.0 declared, Google has now enabled WireGuard within their Android open-source Linux kernel build.

Android's Generic Kernel Image (GKI) now has the WireGuard support enabled as a built-in option as of yesterday. In the Git commit enabling it, Google's Greg Kroah-Hartman commented, "Add native kernel support for a sane VPN."

The upstream WireGuard project has long offered an Android port available from the Play Store as a user-space implementation while it's promising that Google is now enabling the WireGuard support as part of the GKI kernel for Android. WireGuard was upstreamed in Linux 5.6 after years of development and working out the encryption kernel changes that previously held up its integration.

It will be interesting to see how Google embraces WireGuard as part of the next Android release. WireGuard has seen interest or offerings from the likes of CloudFlare, PIA, Mullvad, AzireVPN, IVPN, OVPN, NLnet, and other organizations. With WireGuard 1.0.0 declared, it's likely we will see even more adoption of this secure VPN tunnel in 2020.
