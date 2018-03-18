Wine Developers Determining How To Handle Vulkan Loader Support
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 18 March 2018 at 10:14 AM EDT. Add A Comment
WINE --
While this week's Wine 3.4 release delivers on working Wine Vulkan ICD support for beginning to allow Windows Vulkan programs to work under Wine assuming the host has Vulkan API support, this current implementation still requires the user to install the Windows Vulkan SDK.

At the moment those wanting to use Windows Vulkan games/applications under Wine still need to download the LunarG Vulkan SDK for Windows in order to obtain the Vulkan loader (DLL) for pairing with Wine's Vulkan ICD driver.

The official Vulkan loader isn't currently bundled within Wine as last year The Khronos Group switched this loader code from being BSD licensed to now under an Apache license. Wine developers would much prefer the loader be BSD licensed than under the Apache. To potentially avoid any code license disturbances, they could also punt the Windows Vulkan loader installation to the user similar to how Wine's Gecko/Mono support is downloaded and installed separately.

An alternative to using the Khronos' Vulkan loader, Roderick Colenbrander is considering writing their own minimal vulkan-1.dll loader library that would be rather basic like skip out on supporting Vulkan layers or handling multiple ICD drivers. Roderick previously hacked on such a very basic library but it would be just that: quite a basic implementation.

So far the developers aren't sure the approach they will go with for easing the Wine Vulkan support, but it can be discussed on wine-devel for those curious or wanting to voice an opinion.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related WINE News
Wine-Staging 3.4 Released With MS Office Anti-Aliased Fonts, BattlEye Fixes
Wine 3.4 Release Continues With Vulkan Upbringing, Some Wine-Staging Patches
The Latest Winevulkan Patches Make It Usable For Doom, Wolfenstein & DXVK
Vulkan WSI Support Is The Latest Being Worked On For Wine
More Wine Vulkan Code Goes Mainline, Hits First Milestone
Wine-Staging 3.3 Released
Popular News This Week
Linux 4.17 Will Be Another Exciting Kernel Cycle
GNOME 3.28 Is Being Released This Next Week With Many Features & Improvements
AMD Secure Processor & Ryzen Chipsets Reportedly Vulnerable To Exploit
Benchmarks Of Russia's "Baikal" MIPS-Based Processors, Running Debian Linux
Intel Open-Sources Sound Firmware, Pushing For More Open Firmware
Some Windows Server 2016 vs. Linux Network Benchmarks