Built off yesterday's exciting Wine 5.7 release that brought more WineD3D Vulkan bits and the start of a USB driver, Wine-Staging 5.7 is out with a number of its patches upstreamed into yesterday's release plus a bit of new functionality.
Wine-Staging 5.7 is down to less than 850 patches atop the upstream Wine code-base. Wine 5.7 upstreamed a number of the staging patches around Windows Codecs, NTDLL, and other bits to lighten the delta carried in the staging area.
But in addition to Wine-Staging 5.7 updating their NTDLL syscall emulation and raw input mouse handling code, there is a fix in this release for running Windows applications built using .NET CoreRT.
Microsoft's .NET CoreRT project is their experimental .NET Core implementation geared for ahead-of-time (AOT) compilation. This compiler can create managed .NET Core applications compiled into native code and other functionality.
While Microsoft appears to be going in a different direction for AOT .NET support, for those wanting to run software built using .NET CoreRT it should work with Wine-Staging 5.7. Or at least one immediate blocker is out of the way with this patch that addresses applications crashing.
Those wanting to try out the latest Wine or Wine-Staging this weekend can do so via WineHQ.org.
