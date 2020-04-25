Wine-Staging 5.7 Fixes Support For Applications Built Using .NET CoreRT
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 25 April 2020 at 08:18 AM EDT. Add A Comment
WINE --
Built off yesterday's exciting Wine 5.7 release that brought more WineD3D Vulkan bits and the start of a USB driver, Wine-Staging 5.7 is out with a number of its patches upstreamed into yesterday's release plus a bit of new functionality.

Wine-Staging 5.7 is down to less than 850 patches atop the upstream Wine code-base. Wine 5.7 upstreamed a number of the staging patches around Windows Codecs, NTDLL, and other bits to lighten the delta carried in the staging area.

But in addition to Wine-Staging 5.7 updating their NTDLL syscall emulation and raw input mouse handling code, there is a fix in this release for running Windows applications built using .NET CoreRT.

Microsoft's .NET CoreRT project is their experimental .NET Core implementation geared for ahead-of-time (AOT) compilation. This compiler can create managed .NET Core applications compiled into native code and other functionality.

While Microsoft appears to be going in a different direction for AOT .NET support, for those wanting to run software built using .NET CoreRT it should work with Wine-Staging 5.7. Or at least one immediate blocker is out of the way with this patch that addresses applications crashing.

Those wanting to try out the latest Wine or Wine-Staging this weekend can do so via WineHQ.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
Wine 5.7 Released With More Progress On D3D Vulkan Backend, USB Device Driver
Wine's Direct3D Vulkan Backend Is Seeing Some New Activity
Wine Finally Starting To See Work On Better USB Support
Wine-Staging 5.6 Brings Fix For Some Games Having Non-Functioning Mouse Input
Wine 5.6 Continues Media Foundation Enablement
Wine-Staging 5.5 Released With 850+ Patches Atop Wine
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Showing Your Support During COVID-19
Rust-Written Redox OS Booting The 128-Thread AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X
OpenJDK 15 To Have Better Out-Of-The-Box Performance
Fedora 32 Delayed From Releasing Next Week Due To Bugs
Debian Dropping A Number Of Old Linux Drivers Is Angering Vintage Hardware Users
An Intel Engineer Has Another Optimization For Possible Performance Degradation On Linux
Wine's Direct3D Vulkan Backend Is Seeing Some New Activity
Radeon Software For Linux 20.10 Driver Released